Missouri Gov. Parson expected to unveil more details of the state's reopening plan

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri residents are expected to learn more on Friday about the state’s reopening plan.

During his press conference on Thursday, Parson said he plans to announce “broad” guidelines on Friday for the reopening of businesses in the state.

He said there will be guidelines for salons, restaurants and other places where you have to be in contact.

“I think what we have to do at the state level is give somewhat broad guidelines for the local levels, at the end of the day they’re going to have to decide what is it you really want in your community?” Parson said on Thursday. “Social distancing will be the key to that guideline of how we do that.”

Missouri’s ‘stay-at-home Missouri’ order is in effect through May 3.

In the St. Louis area, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page extended the stay-at-home order for the county earlier this week. There is not an end date on the new order, but Page said he will work with other officials to reevaluate around the time Missouri's stay-at-home is lifted, which is currently May 4.

The City of St. Louis’ stay-at-home order has also been extended. Mayor Lyda Krewson said she will reassess on or before May 15.

In Franklin County, officials plan to allow some businesses to reopen at 12:01 a.m. Saturday. Movie theaters, gyms, bowling alleys and more will no longer be forced to keep their doors closed.

Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said it's time for businesses in Franklin County to thrive, and time for the people who live there to have a choice.

"Salons, tattoo parlors and massage studios have to stay closed because they can't stay in compliance with the 6 feet dictated by the state order," said Brinker.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced on Thursday that the state's stay-at-home order has been extended through May 30.