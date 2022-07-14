Gov. Parson signing $15M manufacturing bill in St. Louis

The bill will make Missouri a key player in revamping two areas of American production – tech and medicine.

ST. LOUIS — Missouri Governor Mike Parson is visiting St. Louis Thursday morning, and he’s bringing $15 million with him.

Parson is signing a multi-million-dollar bill that will make Missouri a key player in revamping two areas of American production – tech and medicine. St. Louis will play a big role in that.

He will visit the city’s tech hub, the Cortex in the Central West End, to make it all official.

The bill designates $15 million in funding for Missouri to produce Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and Semiconductor Computer Chips.

The goal is for Missouri to help the country produce these things domestically.

Since the United States relies heavily on foreign imports for these items, when supply chains are interrupted, we all have to pay the price.

You've seen that firsthand if you've been shopping for a car recently. Prices spiked months ago after a computer chip shortage rocked the market.

The grants outlined in HB 3007 will aid in funding Missouri's efforts in leading the reshoring of APIs and the domestic production of semiconductors. The legislation combats the public health and national security risk caused by the nation's over-reliance on foreign-sourced manufacturers.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones will be standing beside the governor Thursday morning for the bill signing.

This bill is expected to bring new job opportunities to the city, but Gov. Parson isn't just stopping in St. Louis.