Missouri Gov. Parson grants 24 pardons, commutes 4 sentences

Parson's office did not disclose the names of those who were granted clemency or commutations so that families could be notified

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson granted pardons to 24 people and commute four sentences, his office announced Monday.

The official pardon documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and are being sent to the individuals, according to a press release.

“If we are to be a society that believes in forgiveness and second chances, then it is the next chapter in these individuals' lives that will matter most,” Parson said in the release. “We are encouraged and hopeful that these individuals will take full advantage of this opportunity.”

Parson also commuted three prior drug offenders to house arrest. These offenders were made parole ineligible by a statute that was subsequently repealed by the Missouri General Assembly, the release said. Missouri Supreme Court case law holds that the repeal of the statute did not legally apply retroactively to these offenders.

"They have all been active participants in programming, completed numerous restorative justice hours, and demonstrated good behavior while incarcerated,” Parson said.

After a home plan is approved by the Parole Board, the three offenders will serve the remainder of their prison terms under supervised house arrest. Parson also decided to commute the sentence of a female drug offender.

Parson's office did not disclose the names of those who were granted clemency or commutations so that families could be notified, but the information will be disclosed later.