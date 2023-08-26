Missouri Hands-Free Law takes effect Monday

The "Siddens Bening Hands Free Law" prohibits drivers from having their phones in their hands while they're behind the wheel.

ST. LOUIS — A new Missouri law takes effect Monday, Aug. 28 that impacts drivers across the state.

The Hands-Free Law bans drivers from holding a cell phone while driving. Senate Bill 398 was signed into law by Governor Mike Parson in July.

The "Siddens Bening Hands Free Law" is named in memory of two Missourians who lost their lives in traffic crashes.

This is something that AAA Missouri has been working on for years now, according to Spokesperson Nick Chabarria.

He said not only do they believe it'll make the roads safer for everyone, but it has the potential to save more lives.

"The point of the law is to change the driving culture, change that dangerous behavior," Chabarria said.

It's not hard to spot people on their phones, while you're driving on the roads. Unfortunately, it's something we all do, but starting Monday, Aug. 28, Chabarria said that reflex will now be illegal.

"The main part of the law is you need to have your phone out of your hand and down when you're driving," he said.

Chabarria described it as an 'uphill battle' trying to get this legislation passed, but they finally had a breakthrough.

"We know that cell phone use while driving has been a huge problem here in Missouri. Missouri's laws have been really lacking when it comes to that," he said.

The "Siddens Bening Hands Free Law" allows Missouri to join the 48 other states that have banned texting and driving.

According to Chabarria, Missouri is now the 28th state to require hands-free phone use while on the roads.

"Definitely, we're catching Missouri up. We still have some work to do, but this is going to be a huge step in the right direction," he said.

While this law completely prohibits drivers from holding their phone while behind the wheel, Chabarria said, there are some things you still can do.

"You can still use your phone for things like navigation music. You can still use voice-to-text technology. You can use Bluetooth headsets to talk. You just can't be holding your phone," he said.

The goal, according to Chabarria, is to have everyone focused on the road and not on their phone in the hope that fewer tragedies happen across our state.

"We know that there's been nearly 200,000 distracted driving-related crashes in Missouri alone in the last ten years. We also know that's killed more than 800 people," he said.

According to Chabarria, the law works too. Georgia saw instant results when it passed a similar one in 2019.

"They saw an immediate reduction; I believe it was 8% in fatalities in the first 18 months that the law went into effect," he said.

Now, many including Chabarria, are ready to see that happen in our own state.

"Previous to this law, Missouri never had a law that said it's not okay to be looking at your phone when you're behind the wheel. This law simply sends the right message that it's not safe to do so," he said.

The law officially goes into effect Monday, Aug. 28. Right now, police can only give out warnings. They won't ticket people until Jan. 1, 2025.

Once penalties do start, fines start at $150 and can go up to $500 for repeat offenders.