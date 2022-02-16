Here's what's going on at the Missouri History Museum for Black History Month

There are a variety of events to choose from throughout the rest of the month. Some can also be attended virtually.

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri History Museum's Black History Month program series starts Thursday, and there are several events to choose from throughout the rest of the month.

Most events are in person, but some can also be attended virtually. Click the links in the descriptions below for more information about the events, including time and if there are any capacity limits.

Thursday, Feb. 17: The Legacy of Homer G Philips Hospital

You'll learn more about the hospital and hear from a panel of contemporary Black medical practitioners about their experience in the profession today. Click here for more.

Friday, Feb. 18 - Saturday, Feb. 19: K-12 History Exploration Days "Protests and Progress: St. Louis Neighborhoods"

This event will look at how neighborhoods in St. Louis have changed throughout the years. It'll include a photo collection of the historic Black neighborhood Mill Creek Valley, which was demolished in the mid-20th Century, and interactive drop-in stations.

Friday, Feb. 18: Storytelling in the Museum (ages 2-11) "Protests and Community Storytelling"

This storytelling event will teach kids about "community, protest, and St. Louis neighborhoods through children’s books." There's also a special storytelling session on Zoom as well.

Thursday, Feb. 24: Race, Violence, and Justice: The Mink Slide Salon

St. Louis filmmaker Owen K. Woodard will show a clip from his film "The Mink Slide" and Dr. Geoff Ward from Washington University will talk about "racial violence within American history, how it relates to Missouri’s history, and how reconciliation and healing can begin."

Friday, March 4: St. Louis Regional STEAMaster Competition 2022

Find out who the next STEAMaster of St. Louis is. This competition takes a new approach to science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) education. Students will show their knowledge through rap or poetry.

Click here for more details.