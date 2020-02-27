JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Speaker of the Missouri House of Representatives Elijah Haahr announced the creation of the Special Committee on Disease Control and Prevention in response to the coronavirus.

The committee will host a public forum for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) to share its response to the coronavirus.

This week, the CDC warned the public that the spread of the virus in the U.S. appears inevitable as it continues to spread to more countries.

“I believe the more information Missourians have, the better equipped the state will be to mitigate the spread of the virus and also monitor for symptoms so a prompt response is possible,” Haahr said.

Haahr appointed Dr. Jon Patterson to chair the committee and named the following members to the panel:

Rep. Jon Patterson, R-Lee’s Summit (Chairman)

Rep. Steve Helms, R-Springfield (Vice Chair)

Rep. Jim Neely, R-Cameron

Rep. Tom Hannegan, R-St. Charles

Rep. Kathy Swan, R-Cape Girardeau

Rep. Holly Rehder, R-Sikeston

Rep. Lane Roberts, R-Joplin

Rep. Ashley Bland Manlove, D-Kansas City

Rep. Yolanda Young, D-Kansas City

Rep. Rasheen Aldridge, D-St. Louis

Rep. Kip Kendrick, D-Columbia

The committee will hold its meeting with Dr. Williams, director of DHSS, on Monday at 1:30 p.m. in House Hearing Room 5.

