Missouri SNAP recipients will soon be able to buy groceries online

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Missourians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will soon be able to purchase food online.

The United States Department of Agriculture announced Monday that Missouri is among the newest states to be approved for the SNAP online pilot. Once implemented in Missouri, SNAP recipients will be able to use their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card to make online purchases.

Under the waiver submitted by Missouri, available retailers are currently Amazon and Walmart. The Missouri Department of Social Services (DSS) has asked for the option to include additional grocery stores.

Sixteen states are now approved for the program, which is currently operational in Alabama, Iowa, Nebraska, New York, Oregon and Washington State.

Nearly 640,000 individuals receive SNAP benefits in Missouri, totaling $1 billion in annual federal funding, according to the USDA.

“Food Stamp households should have the same opportunity to practice social distancing and minimize the risk of exposure to COVID-19 as any Missourian making food purchases," said Acting Director of Missouri Department of Social Services Jennifer Tidball in a press release. "Online food purchasing with an EBT card is a necessary option. The waiver submission is the first step in the process. I am hopeful we can work with USDA to get a quick approval for Missouri SNAP households.”

The delivery fee or other associated charges won't be covered by SNAP benefits.

A timeline for implementation of the online program wasn't immediately provided.

Missourians with questions can call 855-FSD-INFO or 855-373-4636 Monday through Friday, 6 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Saturday 8-5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Missourians in need of food stamps or other benefit programs can apply on the DSS website.