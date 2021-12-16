Missouri starts application process for federal disaster funding after winter tornadoes

The state will seek funding to help repair "extensive damage to public infrastructure, homes, businesses, and electric power delivery systems" in the areas affected

DEFIANCE, Mo. — Missouri has started the process to apply for disaster aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency after a tornado outbreak that affected the state.

On Thursday, a press release from Missouri Governor Mike Parson's office announced the state's application process is underway. The state will seek funding to help repair "extensive damage to public infrastructure, homes, businesses, and electric power delivery systems" in the areas affected.

The Missouri State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) found the heaviest damage to electric cooperatives infrastructure occurred in the bootheel counties of Dunklin and Pemiscot, where more than 20 large transmission towers and lines were destroyed or heavily damaged.

Utility crews have rerouted power from other sources until a permanent repair can be made. At its peak, more than 30,000 people were without power.

The National Weather Service has confirmed the December 10 storms resulted in at least six tornadoes:

EF-0 in Wellsville (Montgomery County)

EF-1 in Branson West (Stone County)

EF-1 in Niangua (Webster/Wright County)

EF-2 in Ellington (Reynolds County)

EF-3 in Defiance (St. Charles County)

According to a press release from St. Charles County, the tornado that touched down in Defiance caused $3.4 million in damage.

SEMA is helping coordinate disaster assistance center events for disaster survivors. The press release said people can get access to insurance information, food stamp replacement, emergency financial assistance, and legal services at the Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) events.

The times and locations for the events are as follows:

MARC #1 – St. Charles County

St. Paul’s United Church of Christ

150 Defiance Road, Defiance, MO 63341

Friday, Dec. 17

4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

MARC #2 – Pemiscot County

Hayti Community Center

600 E. Washington Street, Hayti, MO 63851

Saturday, Dec. 18

1 p.m. to 5 p.m.