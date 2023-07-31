Missouri State Highway Patrol asks for public's help in freak accident that killed St. Charles woman

"It's just unbelievable. She had so much to live for," said Betsy Clark, Emily Ludwig's older sister.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — "She loved helping people," said Betsy Clark about her sister, Emily Ludwig.

Talk to Ludwig's family and friends and you'll learn Emily was their shining light and had a heart of gold.

"She was very involved in our family. She took care of my brother and my mother," said Clark.

"She was loved. She was the person that showed up when you needed it the most," said Kelley Moulton, Ludwig's friend.

Shortly after 6 on the evening of July 22, Emily drove west on Interstate 44 in south St. Louis County and was headed to Six Flags to meet some friends, but a freak accident suddenly changed everything.

"Her friend called her to see where she was and the officer picked up her phone and told her she had been in an accident," said Clark.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a loose tire flew from the eastbound lanes, bounced over the median, smashed through the windshield of Ludwig's white, Kia Sorento and hit her in her head.

"It's been very traumatizing. She was my little sister. It's almost impossible to believe," Clark said.

Paramedics rushed the 38-year-old driver to a hospital.

"The doctors were trying to get the swelling down, but she was brain dead right away, " added her sister.

Six days later, Emily died.

The night before the crash Emily was at her sister's home.

"All of the moments you know? We had a lot to do together. We had a lot left and she had so much more left," said her crying sister.

Emily worked as a social worker for more than 10 years. She enjoyed helping those experiencing homelessness and people dealing with mental and substance disorders.

Kelley Moulton spent days in the intensive care unit by her friend's side.

"She was innately kind and generous and that was evident with all the clients she worked with," said Kelley Moulton.

Now, the special social worker, who touched many, is still helping others.

"She's an organ donor. Yes, she's saving five people right now," added Clark.