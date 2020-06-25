How to check if you have unclaimed cash

Do you have unclaimed property? Here’s what you need to do to get it

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Treasurer holds millions of dollars in unclaimed property for the state.

Each year, financial institutions, businesses, government agencies and other organizations turn over millions in cash and contents of safe deposit boxes to the Treasurer’s Office.

They are required to turn over the unclaimed cash after there has been no contact with the owner for five years.

Contents of safe deposit boxes include family heirlooms, jewelry and other keepsakes, according to the Treasurer’s Office. Some of the items recovered from the boxes include military medals and insignia.

The Treasurer’s Office has worked to return military items to those who earned them or to their families. For a list of unclaimed military items found in safe deposit boxes, click here.

The Treasurer’s Office said one in 10 Missourians has unclaimed property and the average return is $300.

If you think you may have unclaimed cash, follow these steps:

Go to the Missouri State Treasurer's website

Search the unclaimed property database with your name

If you find a match, select “file a claim” and follow the steps to complete it

Unclaimed property can also be donated to 20 different charitable organizations across the state. Click here for more information about donating unclaimed property.