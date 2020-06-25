Make a pit stop at this new restaurant on The Hill

Pit Stop is located in a remodeled former gas station at 2130 Macklind Avenue

ST. LOUIS — A new restaurant opened its doors on The Hill last month, and its offering something a little different than the usual spots in the neighborhood.

Pit Stop is located in a remodeled former gas station at 2130 Macklind Avenue.

The restaurant was set to open in February, but things were delayed. Then, it was going to open in March, but the pandemic hit. At the end of May, the restaurant opened for dine-in service.

At Pit Stop, you can enjoy salads, sandwiches, burgers, seafood and fried chicken. The restaurant offers a list of appetizers that include brisket toasted ravioli, salmon cakes and cheese boards.

The owners, Joe Smugala and Chef Carlos Hernandez, said they are very proud of the menu and the “new feel that they have created," according to the website.

Since opening, the restaurant has only received two reviews on Yelp – but they were both five stars.

“This place honestly blew me away! The food was exceptional!” Sergio O. wrote on Yelp. “Fives fives fives across the board!”

“I had the salmon with pesto and rice. My husband and son had the blues burger with red hot riplets bacon. OMG the bacon is incredible. I couldn't resist the chocolate cake with peanut butter cream. Made fresh that morning!” Stephanie M. said in her review.

Pit Stop is open from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. – 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Click here for a full look at the menu or to make a reservation.