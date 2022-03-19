Mobile food pantry provides free fruits, vegetables

The Bailey Foundation's Fresh Fun Market aims to provide free fruits, vegetables and non-perishable food items to people in the St. Louis area.

ST. LOUIS — A mobile food pantry program launched Saturday aims to provide free fruits, vegetables and non-perishable food items to students, their families and community members in the St. Louis area.

The Bailey Foundation hosted its first Fresh Fun Market Saturday morning at Confluence Preparatory Academy north of downtown. A live cooking demonstration showed families how to create meals with the free ingredients, and recipe cards ensured they are able to recreate the meals at home.

"While we have been giving away free food since 2018 as part of our Fresh Fun Meals program, this marks the first time we're organizing a series of mobile food pantries," the organization's executive director, Diarra Warford, said in a statement. "This is a fun and exciting way to engage and connect while promoting health and wellness throughout our communities."

The Bailey Foundation selects two schools to visit each month. The second stop is scheduled for March 26 at Loyola Academy near the intersection of Washington Avenue and Vandeventer Avenue in St. Louis.

"Anyone from the community is welcome, but space is limited, so be sure to pre-register online," Warford said.