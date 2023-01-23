MoDOT prepares for winter storm Tuesday into Wednesday morning

MoDOT is urging drivers to be aware of road conditions as snowfall amounts anywhere from four to nine inches in certain areas between Tuesday night and Wednesday.

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is preparing for a winter storm hitting the state Tuesday night into Wednesday morning's commute.

“Crews will be out Tuesday night as the temperatures drop and conditions change from rain to snow,” Becky Allmeroth, MoDOT’s chief safety and operations officer, said. “We are expecting a very heavy, wet snow which is great for making snowmen but can make roads very difficult to drive on. If you must be out, adjust your speed to the road conditions.”

MoDOT advises drivers to have a full tank of gas, blankets, gloves and water and snack in case of an emergency. Be sure to have a cell phone fully charged as well.

If your vehicle slides off the road or you are involved in a crash, stay inside the vehicle with your seatbelt buckled until help arrives.

MoDOT also reminds drivers to be aware of snowplows and salt trucks on the road. Give them room to work, do not tailgate or try to pass them.

