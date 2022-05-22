MSD says to avoid contact with 2 creeks in Maryland Heights after force main break

In a press release, MSD said the repairs were expected to be completed in the middle of this week.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — The Metropolitan Sewer District is working to fix a broken force main in Maryland Heights.

The break was discovered early Sunday afternoon in a field near John Pellet Court and Hog Hollow Road.

In a press release, MSD said some pump stations may have to temporarily shut down, which increases the chance of a wastewater overflow in the area. The areas that could be affected are:

Caulks Creek in a wooded area west of Crystal Spring Drive;

Bonhomme Creek along the Monarch Chesterfield Levee trail behind Chesterfield Commons; and

Other portions of Bonhomme Creek around I-64.

Warning signs are being posted in the area advising people of the issue. The press release said there is no immediate threat to the public, but residents are advised to avoid Caulks Creek and Bonhomme Creek for the rest of the week.

Anyone who comes into contact with wastewater should thoroughly wash with soap and water immediately.

MSD will use other mitigation options in the area while the pumping stations are shut down. Sewer services will not be interrupted during the repair.

Once the repairs are made, MSD said it will assess cleanup and disinfection needs in the area.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has been notified of the break, the press release said.