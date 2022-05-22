Blues' Binnington out for at least remainder of second round, Lindgren recalled

Blues head coach Craig Berube did say Binnington will not need to undergo surgery for his injury.

ST. LOUIS — If the Blues hope to advance past the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Colorado Avalanche, they'll have to do it without their Cup-winning goaltender.

The Blues announced Sunday that goalie Jordan Binnington would be out for at least the rest of the team's second-round series after suffering a lower-body injury in Saturday night's Game 3 at Enterprise Center.

Binnington was injured after Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri and Blues defenseman Calle Rosen ended up colliding with Binnington nearly halfway through the first period of Game 3.

It looked as though Binnington may stay in the game after the collision, but after being worked out by Blues trainer Ray Barile, the decision was made to take him out. He did not return to the bench.

Binnington had gone 4-1 as a starter for the Blues in these playoffs after taking over for Ville Husso starting with Game 4 in the first round against the Minnesota wild.

Husso took over in net for Binnington against Colorado, and the Avalanche won Game 3 by the score of 5-2. Colorado has a 2-1 series lead.

Husso is expected to take over as the starter in net, and the team has recalled goaltender Charlie Lindgren from the Blues' AHL affiliate in Springfield.

Lindgren, 28, appeared in five games for the Blues during the regular season, impressing with a 5-0-0 record with a 1.22 goals against average and a .958 save percentage.

The Blues and Avalanche will meet again at Enterprise Center at 8:30 Monday night for Game 4.