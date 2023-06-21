MSD seeking public input on proposed rate hike

MSD is asking voters to approve $750 million in debt funding that would see the average bill increase from about $57 to $75 in 2027.

ST. LOUIS — If you're a Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District (MSD) customer, then your sewer bill is going up. The only question remaining is by how much?

As workers continue to fix a broken water main and sewer pipe in the middle of her Dogtown neighborhood, Gennie Avelino can only help but think of one thing.

“I park my car out in the street every single day, and it could’ve been in a giant hole,” said Gennie Avelino.

“It’s been kind of loud,” said Justin Whittock. “It was a little bit shocking on Father’s Day, but I’m glad at the quick turn around.”

“Normally when stuff like this happens you stare at a steel plate for a year,” said Avelino. “I commend the folks for being out here.”

According to MSD CEO Brian Hoelscher, we could see more work like this across St. Louis as part of Project Clear.

“Project Clear is a result of a legal agreement we have with the federal government in 2011,” said Brian Hoelscher. “We’ve got until 2039 to complete the project.”

In order to meet that deadline, MSD has earned $1.65 billion for capital improvement projects and infrastructure upgrades to the city’s sewer and storm water system.

“The sewers are clean,” said Hoelscher. “The sewers are fine. We’re taking care of regulatory issues.”

That’s why MSD is asking voters to approve $750 million in debt funding that would see the average bill increase from about $57 to $75 in 2027.

“That’s a high number,” said Whittrock. “It seems aggressive.”

However, if that referendum fails, then your bill could be as high as $104 in 2026 before steadily declining over the next several years.

“It's a decision you make with anything,” said Hoelscher. “Do you want to borrow money, which costs you more later, or do you want to pay cash right now?”

“I’m ok with investing in revitalizing the area that we live,” said Whittrock. “It’s improvement as long as it’s a gradual increase and the number isn’t too large.”

“Most people are going to say they want the gradual increase,” said Avelino. “The sticker shock is kind of real when you open up that bill and you’re used to seeing a certain number and all of a sudden it’s higher than it was.”

Before a final decision is made, MSD is holding a number of public input sessions across the greater St. Louis region.

The first set of public hearings include:

June 21 Creve Coeur City Hall in the Council Chambers at 7 p.m.

June 22 Brentwood City Hall in the Council Chambers at 6 p.m.

June 26 Bridgeton City Hall in the Council Chambers at 7 p.m.

June 27 MSD headquarters at 5:30 p.m.

June 28 Kirkwood City Hall in the Council Chambers at 7 p.m.

June 29 Chesterfield City Hall in the Council Chambers at 7 p.m.

Up to eight additional public hearings are being planned for late-July.

Additionally, if you would like to attend a public hearing near your residence but do not have transportation, van service will be provided by calling (314)-335-2028.