Traffic jam near Rolla, Missouri, after part of I-44 buckles under heat

DOOLITTLE, Mo. — Part of Interstate 44 near Rolla, Missouri, buckled under extreme heat Tuesday afternoon, causing a major traffic jam.

According to a Facebook post from the Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District at about 7 p.m. Tuesday, the interstate suffered a major "blowup," which impacted traffic.

"A blowup occurs when the roadway surface expands at a crack or joint where moisture has seeped in. The crack weakens the pavement, and the heat causes the pavement to buckle and warp," the district said.

As of Tuesday night, the district stressed avoiding I-44 westbound between Doolittle and Sugartree Exit. There is no further information regarding the condition of the interstate or when repairs will be made.