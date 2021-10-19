97 dogs removed from facility in southwestern Missouri

The Humane Society of Missouri said the ages and conditions of the dogs differed greatly

ST. LOUIS — The Humane Society of Missouri on Tuesday removed nearly 100 dogs, including several puppies, from a southwestern Missouri facility, alleging the dogs suffered from severe neglect.

The St. Louis-based Humane Society said in a news release that 97 dogs were taken from a breeding facility in Urbana. The removal was coordinated with the Missouri Attorney General's office and the Missouri Department of Agriculture. The shelter said the ages and conditions of the dogs rescued differed greatly.

The Humane Society said the breeder has been ordered to close for violating a consent judgment in June, after the operator was cited for multiple violations.

The rescued breeds include collies, standard poodles and others. Some of the dogs are as young as 10 weeks old.

“The severe neglect that these poor animals suffered is abhorrent and inexcusable,” said HSMO President Kathy Warnick in a press release. “We will do everything in our power to ensure the rescued dogs are rehabilitated and given a second chance at a happier life.”

The shelter said the dogs should arrive Tuesday afternoon at their Macklind headquarters to undergo veterinary triage.

The Humane Society said this was its biggest rescue of the year, and asked for donations of items to help care for the dogs.

Here's a list of donated items they could use:

Toys

Blankets

Newspaper

Small dog beds

The shelter's headquarters is located at 1201 Macklind Ave, St. Louis, MO 63110. You can also donate, here.