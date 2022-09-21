Neighbors push back against proposed Herculaneum truck stop

“Nobody is here is against a truck stop,” said Siegel. “We are against the location of the truck stop."

HERCULANEUM, Mo. — Dozens of people Jefferson County are rallying against a proposed truck stop that they say would increase crime and drop property values.

Since buying his Herculaneum home over 17-years-ago Mike Rose has always dreamed it would be the place he retires.

“My wife and I go out and sit on the patio on these cool evenings and we enjoy it with the birds and everything,” Mike Rose said.

Now he’s concerned that peace and quiet will be destroyed by a proposed Love’s Travel Center that would back up to his property.

“It’s too close to this neighborhood,” Rose said.

“They’re talking 500 trucks a day going to the port,” Scott Siegel said. “There’s no way we can do that right here.”

In an effort to get the town, and Love’s, to tap the brakes on the proposed project the residents of Providence subdivision started an online petition listing a number of their concerns.

“We can’t handle the traffic,” Siegel said.

“One wrong turn and you’re in an environment with 700 or 800 kids,” Israel Clayman said.

“We had a semi [truck] come into the subdivision today and make a wrong turn,” Justin Schweiss said. “This is what we’re going to be dealing with all of the time.”

“They’re going to be in my backyard,” Rose said. “All of the fumes are going to be right there in my backyard."

A spokesperson for Love’s Travel Centers provided 5 On Your Side with this statement:

“Love’s places stores in areas that are easy to access for customers, and the business-zoned area it’s doing due diligence on off Interstate 55, in Herculaneum fits that. The location will also provide a safe and clean stop for drivers accessing the port nearby. The company will work with local officials to hold a public meeting to collect input on things like food offerings that will be available at the location and to address any concerns. Love’s is excited to join the growing community and bring with it the job opportunities, economic impacts and community giving initiatives a new location brings.”

“Nobody is here is against a truck stop,” Siegel said. “We are against the location of the truck stop."

"We would be ok with a Dollar General, an Olive Garden, an Aldi’s, or something smaller,” Siegel said.

“This is not a revenue maker...this is our home,” said Clayman.

Siegel asked does everybody want Loves?

He answered, no!