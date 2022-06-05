NASCAR set to return to St. Louis region

Next year’s Enjoy Illinois 300 is scheduled for Sunday, June 4, 2023.

MADISON, Ill. — NASCAR’s highest level of competition will rev up its engine again in the St. Louis region next year.

World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, said Wednesday the NASCAR Enjoy Illinois 300 Cup Series race will return to the facility in 2023. That comes after WWT Raceway in June hosted the first iteration of the event, marking the NASCAR Cup Series' debut in the St. Louis region.

Next year’s Enjoy Illinois 300 is scheduled for Sunday, June 4, 2023. As with this year's event, WWT Raceway in 2023 will host the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Toyota 200 on the day before the Cup Series race.

“Our inaugural race in June delivered a sold-out crowd and fantastic racing,” said Curtis Francois, WWT Raceway owner and CEO. “We are thrilled to have NASCAR return, along with our title and presenting sponsors – the Illinois Department of Tourism and TicketSmarter – to deliver another epic weekend of racing.”

The 2022 Enjoy Illinois 300 drew massive crowds to Metro East, with WWT Raceway saying more than 100,000 fans attended the weekend’s racing. The race, which was broadcast on FS1, drew an average of 2.5 million viewers, according to WWT Raceway. A study from The Rawlings Sports Business Management Department at Maryville University estimated the 2022 NASCAR events had an economic impact of at least $60 million for the region.

Read more of the story on the St. Louis Business Journal website.