FLORISSANT, Mo. — Mullanphy Street was swarmed with firefighters trying to put out the flames, that's left a family of five including two little ones without a home.

"It's a mom, two daughters and at least two grandsons," one neighbor, Lois Carter, said.

You can see torn window screens thrown on the ground, some burnt to a crisp.

Memories made behind this fogged door, are now ruined by heavy smoke damage.

Carter, who saw the family outside in shock, knew from her own experience, the pain that was burning inside.

"I can relate to them because I saw my own home burn. I just told her, 'I know right now you're emotions are all over the place, what you're going to do, where you're going to do, but let God take care of it,'" Carter said.

But Carter wasn't the only one extending her heart.

Neighbors heard what happened and that's when they took it to social media to get some extra help.

Amanda Mills is an admin of the, "I Care About Florissant" group that started seven years ago and has grown to 9,000 members.

Mills, along with others, are coming up with a game plan to get donations for the family, that they don't even know.

"When something bad happens to one person, we all know this could have been any of us. Any of us can be in a house fire, any of us can be in need at any time. When something like this happens, we can get a massive amount of people on the ground at one time bringing in donations for whatever is needed," Mills adds.

And this is just the first of many families they plan to help.

The group is starting an action team that's volunteer-based, in order to be there for anyone who needs a helping hand.

"When something happens, we know where to drop it off at, people to pick things up and have it moved where it needs to go," Mills said.

The group is gathering more information to find out exactly what the family needs. From there, they will start collecting donations and set up sites.

As more information unfolds, we'll be sure to bring you updates, if you'd like to help out.

More local news:

RELATED: Veteran's pickup truck stolen from South St. Louis neighborhood

RELATED: Grace Meat + Three opening new late-night concept in The Grove

RELATED: DeJong's blast sends sign to IL, Big Macs to Cardinals locker room

RELATED: Major League Soccer is officially coming to St. Louis