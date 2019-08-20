ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals locker room is sure to be well fed before their game against the Brewers on Tuesday.

Monday night, Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong launched a home run that ended up landing inside the Big Mac Land sign in left field.

On Tuesday, the "M" from the sign had been removed... and there were actual Big Macs in the Cardinals locker room.

"They provided our team with a bunch of free Big Macs," DeJong said Tuesday. "I passed them out to the guys. Not sure who's going to use them, some guys might want to double up I'm not sure."

Watch: Paul DeJong talks about Big Mac blast

The Cardinals slugger says he's not even sure he can count his homer as a true Big Mac Land blast.

"I don't feel like I even got it up there, I guess technically it counts since I knocked the sign out," DeJong said.

