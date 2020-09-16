x
Nelly makes debut on Dancing with the Stars

The St. Louis rapper danced to his own song, 'Ride wit me'

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis rapper Nelly made his debut on ABC’s ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Monday night.

He danced to one of his greatest hits ‘Ride wit me’ with dancer Daniella Karagach and the two didn't disappoint. 

The two performed a salsa routine in all red. New host of DWTS, Tyra Banks said the pair delivered "sexy magic" in the show's first episode of the season.

Nelly even nailed a backflip during his performance with a smile on his face the whole time. The judges gave him a score of 16 out of 30.

The next episode will be on Sept. 21.

