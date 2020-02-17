CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — The new owners of Chesterfield Mall have big plans for its redevelopment.

The Staenberg Group, which is headquartered in St. Louis, completed the purchase of the mall last week, according to a news release.

“This is the start of Downtown Chesterfield, a high-end, urban, mixed-use development that includes multi-family residential, corporate office, upscale retail and restaurants, a theater, boutique fitness, supermarket and pocket parks,” said Tim Lowe, vice president of leasing and development for The Staenberg Group.

“The entire development will be designed to create a vibrant, suburban city center where residents can live, work and play," Lowe said. "Chesterfield is the ideal location for this type of unique redevelopment.”

TGS plans to work with Macy’s and Dillard’s regarding their interest in the proposed development plan, according to the release.

“Endeavors of this magnitude take shape very methodically, and the process typically requires a number of years to complete,” Lowe continued. “The initial phase will include re-zoning, entitlements, financing, master planning and design.”

