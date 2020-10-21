Police officers in Missouri now required to take de-escalation, implicit bias training

The new standards will become effective Jan. 1, 2021

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Beginning next year, all officers in Missouri will be required to take one hour of de-escalation and one hour of implicit bias training annually to maintain their licenses.

According to Missouri Department of Public Safety, the new training standards have been approved on an emergency basis by Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s office and will become effective Jan. 1, 2021.

The new standards were approved by the Missouri Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission on Oct. 5.

“Our law enforcement officers take on extraordinary risks and make tremendous sacrifices to make Missouri safer,” Gov. Mike Parson said. “These enhanced standards will help equip officers with relevant, up-to-date training to meet the challenges they face daily and facilitate better communication and interactions with the public.”

“The POST Commissioners appreciate Secretary of State Ashcroft’s office for its quick action allowing us to implement these new officer training standards so officers and all Missourians can benefit from the de-escalation and implicit bias training,” said POST Commission Chair and Platte County Sheriff Mark Owen.

According to the release from the Missouri Department of Public Safety, as required by state statute, the new POST training rules had to be filed with the Secretary of State and the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules. The normal rule making process could not have been completed in time for the new training requirements to take effect in 2021. The emergency approval means they can be implemented on an expedited basis. While the rules are in effect on an emergency basis, the normal rulemaking process and public comment period will occur. After the process is completed, the changes may become permanent.

Police officers in Missouri must complete 24 hours of annual continuing education training to maintain their licenses. The POST Commission’s action on Oct. 5 required the one hour each in de-escalation and implicit bias training be part of each officer’s 24 hours of annual training, not in addition to it.

The commission is scheduled to next meet in Jefferson City on Dec. 15.