EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Federal charges have been filed in the death of Illinois State trooper Nicholas Hopkins.

He was killed in the line of duty in August 2019 while trying to execute a state search warrant in East St. Louis.

On March 18, a federal grand jury in East St. Louis returned an eight-count indictment charging 46-year-old Christopher Grant with several federal crimes, including using a gun to murder Hopkins in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.

“On that devastating day in August, the U.S. Attorney’s Office pledged every available resource to support this investigation and to support the men and women of law enforcement - today’s indictment keeps that promise,” said U.S. Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft. “We continue to mourn for Nick and his family and we will continue our work to honor his sacrifice.”

According to the federal indictment, Grant was using the house where the warrant was executed to distribute controlled substances. The indictment states Grant knowingly fired a Glock, Model 19, 9mm caliber pistol, causing trooper Hopkins’ death with “malice aforethought,” the state of mind needed to prove it was murder and not an accident.

Grant is also charged with three counts of distribution of crack cocaine, maintaining a drug house, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, use of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, use of a firearm to commit murder in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm by a felon. Grant has been held in state custody on first-degree murder charges since the shooting occurred. His initial appearance and arraignment on the federal charges has not yet been scheduled.

“The Illinois State Police appreciate the steps taken by the Department of Justice and the U.S. Attorney, who are working in partnership with the St. Clair County State’s Attorney to ensure that justice is done. The joint state and federal prosecutions recognize the very real dangers the men and women of law enforcement face every day – perhaps now more than ever.” Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly said.

