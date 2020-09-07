No, MDC is not stocking alligators at Table Rock Lake

Another hoax has been making the rounds on Facebook

STONE COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation is clearing the air following a Facebook hoax that claimed it was releasing alligators into Table Rock Lake.

"Branson Area Breaking News," a Facebook page known for spreading satirical fake news stories, posted on Tuesday that MDC released 420 alligators "back into their natural habitat" at Table Rock Lake, and it posted a photo of an alligator that was purported to be taken at the lake.

MDC took to social media Wednesday to assure the public that this is not true.

"FYI ON FAKE NEWS: MDC is NOT stocking alligators anywhere," the department said on Wednesday.

Alligators are not native to Missouri; however, rare sightings have been reported.

In July 2019, people in a Dutchtown neighborhood found an alligator hanging out on a sidewalk. St. Louis Animal Control suspected it was an illegal pet that someone released.