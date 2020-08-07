MDC reopens public facilities in St. Louis region

Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center, the Henges and Busch shooting ranges and the MDC St. Louis Regional Office are open after being closed since March

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Department of Conservation has reopened offices and facilities in the St. Louis region as part of phase one of its reopening plan.

Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center, two shooting ranges and the MDC St. Louis Regional Office are open after being closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our staff looks forward to being able to welcome visitors back to our offices, the nature center and staffed shooting ranges,” said MDC St. Louis Regional Administrator Julianne Stone in a press release. “COVID-19 has been a challenge for all of us and we are very pleased to be open to the public again,” Stone said.

The regional office and Powder Valley will be open from 10 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. The education exhibit portions of both sites will remain closed until further notice.

The Jay Henges Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in High Ridge will open its trap, five stand, patterning board and archery range from 1-7:30 p.m. Wednesday and from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

The August A Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in Defiance will be open Wednesday and Friday Through Sunday from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and Thursdays from 1-7:30 p.m.

The All In Bait & Tackle Shop on the August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area in St. Charles has also reopened.

Procedural changes to ensure public health should be expected at the sites. Visitors are asked to maintain social distancing, and they will be asked to provide contact tracing information in case it is needed in the future.