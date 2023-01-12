Normandy public works employee killed by falling tree Monday

According to Normandy Mayor Mark Beckmann, Harold Parker died while cutting down a tree in Hoelzel Park.

NORMANDY, Mo. — An employee with the Normandy Public Works Department was killed by a falling tree Monday morning.

According to Normandy Mayor Mark Beckmann, Harold Parker died while cutting down a tree in Hoelzel Park. Beckmann said the details of what went wrong are still unclear and the Missouri Department of Labor is investigating the incident.

Beckmann said any other information about the incident would be released when the investigation is complete.