St. Louis man drowns while fishing in Ozark County

The victim was identified as 71-year-old Richard Brasington.

OZARK COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis man drowned while fishing in a river in Ozark County on Sunday.

It happened at around 10 a.m. at North Fork River. Richard Brasington, 71, was fishing and had been walking through the water when he drowned, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

This is the fourth drowning in the area this year, according to the report.

No other information about this incident or the victim has been released.