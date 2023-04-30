4 dead, 1 seriously injured Saturday night in Lincoln County crash

Two 16-year-old girls, a 15-year-old girl and a 23-year-old woman died in the crash.

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — Three teenagers and a woman are dead after a crash late Saturday in Lincoln County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened shortly before 11:45 p.m. on Highway 79, south of Route C near Old Monroe, Missouri.

A Chevrolet Impala, driven by a 16-year-old girl from Wright City, Missouri, was moving south on Highway 79 when it crossed the center line to pass another vehicle. As it moved into the northbound lanes to pass the vehicle, a Hyundai Elantra struck the Impala head-on.

Both vehicles spun out after the impact and ended up off the east side of the road.

Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesman Dallas Thompson said Sunday the Impala caught fire and was partially burned when investigators arrived on scene.

The 16-year-old girl driving the Impala, along with a 15-year-old girl and 16-year-old girl, both from O'Fallon, Missouri, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The girls' names were not released.

The driver of the Elantra also died in the crash. She was identified as 23-year-old Racheal Neldon, from Elsberry, Missouri.

The only survivor of the crash, an 18-year-old man from Wright City, had serious injuries and was transported by ARCH Air Medical helicopter to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis. He was a passenger in the Elantra.

There was no update on his condition as of Sunday afternoon.

Both vehicles were totaled in the crash.

