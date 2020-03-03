ST. LOUIS — A top-rated charter school in St. Louis is holding a groundbreaking for a $1.8 million classroom expansion project on Wednesday.

North Side Community School is adding a four-classroom building that will accommodate 200 extra students by 2022. The school currently fits 500 students.

Students, staff and school leaders will attend the groundbreaking at 10 a.m. on 3033 N. Euclid Ave.

Most students come from neighborhoods like Walnut Park and The Ville, two of the highest crime areas of the city, but that doesn't stop them from excelling.

North Side has the highest test scores of any public charter schools in St. Louis. National ranking website Niche ranked it as the best charter school in St. Louis and the second-best in Missouri for 2020.

"[North Side's] students earn comparable academic test scores as their peers from the region's most successful suburban, affluent districts," a North Side spokesperson said in a press release.

There are no admissions tests to get in. Students are accepted as long as there's room.

"They teach them to follow the rules," North Side parent Tabithia Jackson told 5 on Your Side in February. "They teach them to want to learn more and to get an education and that getting an education is the key to having a great future."

