1 dead, 4 others injured in house explosion in north St. Louis County

Neighbors report hearing an explosion just before 1:30 a.m. Friday.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — One person was killed in a house explosion and fire in north St. Louis County, early Friday.

St. Louis County Police say four people also sustained life-threatening injuries in the incident, which took place in a home at the intersection of North Ranch Drive and North Parker Road.

Officials say upon arrival, emergency responders found one person dead, in the yard. Police said the person's injuries were consistent with the explosion.

St. Louis County Police and bomb and arson investigators responded to the scene and are investigating the explosion. Investigators say the house explosion was reported shortly before 1:30 a.m.

Florissant and Spanish Lake fire departments responded. The fire was elevated to a second alarm fire when firefighters arrived.

Debris was blown all over the yard and in the street in front of the house. The explosion blew windows out of a house across the street and damaged two vehicles parked 50 feet away.

The explosion woke neighborhood residents. Bob Mannecke lives nearby.

“We live six-tenths of a mile away from here,” said Mannecke. "And I heard a distinct boom. We saw the house fully engulfed. You could tell there was an explosion of some sort. Hats off to these first-responders who ran right into this situation."

Officials are not yet reporting the age or gender of any of the victims.

Anyone with information about the explosion can contact St. Louis County Police investigators at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.