O'Fallon, Illinois reminds residents of porch light code for trick-or-treating on Halloween

O'FALLON, Ill. — The City of O'Fallon, Illinois is reminding people of the 'Porch Light Code' ahead of Halloween.

Trick-or-treat hours for the city will be from 6 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 31.

“We hope that everyone will practice safety during this year’s Halloween celebration,” said Mayor Herb Roach. “Please remember to follow the CDC guidelines to help protect you and your family from COVID-19. Please do not participate in trick-or-treating this year if you do not feel comfortable, are immunocompromised, or are COVID-19 positive or have recently been in contact with someone with COVID-19.”

The city said in a release to please consider participating in lower risk Halloween activities during this year's celebration amid COVID-19.

Here's the 'Porch Light Code'

If you are welcoming trick-or-treaters to knock on your door, leave your porch light, or driveway light on.

If you do not wish to have trick-or-treaters approach your home and door, please leave your porch light, or driveway light off on Halloween.

The city said trick-or-treaters should only approach well-lit homes and residences. Please pass by any locations that do not have their lights on.

In addition, to help mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19 during Halloween, anyone handing out candy should adhere to the following CDC guidelines:

Participate in one-way trick-or-treating where individually wrapped goodie bags or candies are lined up for families to grab and go while continuing to social distance (such as at the end of a driveway or at the edge of a yard.

If you are preparing goodie bags, wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 second before and after preparing the bags.

Attempt to host small groups in an outdoor, open-air setting.

The CDC recommends that you avoid in-person gatherings with people who do not live in your household. Please maintain the six feet of recommended spacing. If six feet is not possible, please use an appropriate face covering/mask.

Safety tips from the O'Fallon Police Department

A parent or responsible adult should always accompany young children.

If your older children are going alone, plan and review the route that is acceptable and agree to a specific time when they should return home.

Instruct your children to travel only in familiar, well-lit areas.

If children are allowed out after dark, fasten reflective tape to their costumes and bags to assure they are visible.

Tell your children not to eat treats until they return home.

Only go to homes with a porch light on and never enter a home or car for a treat.

Both children and adults should put electronic devices down, keep their heads up and walk - do not run across the street

Call the O’Fallon Police Department immediately at 624-4545 if you notice any suspicious activity

The O’Fallon Police Department also provided tips for motorists

Watch for children walking on roadways, medians, and curbs.

Enter and exit driveways, alleys, and intersections carefully.

At dusk and later in the evening, watch for children in dark clothing.

Reduce vehicle speed in all residential neighborhoods.