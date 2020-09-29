How you can safely celebrate Halloween in St. Louis this year

From Grant's Farm to downtown Edwardsville, here are some ideas to celebrate Halloween

ST. LOUIS — Halloween will look a little different this year, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Some events have been canceled, while others are still going on with social distancing and mask mandates in place. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has also discouraged traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating.

However, there are still a few ways to celebrate Halloween safely in the St. Louis area this year.

St. Louis Zoo

Boo at the Zoo will be held from 5-8:30 p.m. on Oct. 16 through Oct. 30.

At the event, families can enjoy festive decorations, strolling entertainers, special food and drink menus and more.

Time-ticket reservations are required and must be purchased in advance.

Tickets for members are $7.95 (ages 2-12) and $8.95 (ages 13+), non-members are $8.95 (ages 2-12) and $9.95 (ages 13+). Children under 2 years old are free.

Click here for more information.

Six Flags

Six Flags St. Louis is hosting HALLOWFEST this year.

The event will feature thrills by day and family-friendly activities and chills by night with rides on rollercoasters in the dark and Halloween theme throughout the park, according to a press release.

HALLOWFEST will take place from 2-10 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays from Oct. 3 through Nov. 1.



The park said it will continue to operate with limited capacity admission to prevent overcrowding and reservations will be required.

Click here for more information.

Grant’s Farm

Grant’s Farm will reopen in October and host its first Halloween drive-thru experience. It will begin Oct. 1 and run through Halloween.

Tickets are $40 per car.

Guests will check in at the Grant’s Farm parking lot and will then be guided through the property to explore the "Tiergarten" where there will be spiders, witches, bats and some of the farm’s animals.

Guests will also drive through Deer Park to see the “mystical world that lies beyond the shrieking trees.”

The festivities will be held at Grant’s Farm from 7-10 p.m. Thursdays and Sundays and from 7-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays until Oct. 11. Beginning on Oct. 15, the events will start early at 6:30 p.m.

Click here for more information.

St. Louis Union Station

St. Louis Union Station will have some spooky vibes for the Halloween season this year.

Visitors can take part in the Union Station Halloween Experience from Oct. 9 through Oct. 31. The Halloween experience was created for children 12 and under and their families, according to a news release.

The experience is a themed walking journey through the historic railroad terminal’s stationary rail cars. Each car will feature a spooky theme including pirates, witches, dark creatures and a candy wonderland.

On the rail cars, characters will read a story with clues and interactive elements to solve the “Riddle of the Werewolf” and kids will get a special treat at the end of the journey.

Click here for more information.

Marcoot Jersey Creamery

Marcoot Jersey Creamery is hosting its annual Fall Fest as a drive-thru event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 10. The event will operate similar to Cheesefest, which was held in June.

Fall Fest will include a drive-thru hay bale maze and a radio-guided tour of the creamery with farm views. Guests will be able to see and learn about farm animals like cows, sheep, goats and a llama.

There will kid-friendly activities including a scavenger hunt, according to a news release.

Children are encouraged to dress up in Halloween costumes to receive candy at the event. The event is free, but the creamery said donations will be accepted at the event.

Click here for more information.

Halloween in Edwardsville

The City of Edwardsville announced trick-or-treating days and times along with other events for the community to celebrate a “Healthy Halloween.”

The Department of Parks and Recreation will host a virtual costume contest from Oct. 15 to Oct. 30 on the department’s Facebook page.

The Edwardsville YMCA will be hosting a trick-or-treat drive-thru event on Oct. 30 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Plummer Family Park at 3501 Sports Park Drive.

The Downtown Trick-or-Treating event will take place on Oct. 31 from noon to 2:30 p.m.

With the cancellation of the Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce Annual Halloween Parade, both cities have agreed to hold trick-or-treating on Oct. 31 from 4-9 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Virtual Halloween

There’s a "Hocus Pocus" reunion in the works.

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy will reunite for a virtual special as part of Midler's annual "Hulaween" celebrations to benefit the New York Restoration Project.

"In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover" will be a one-hour special taking place on Oct. 30.