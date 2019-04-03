ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Several businesses in the O’Fallon Square Shopping Center have been evacuated after a semi-truck crashed, causing fuel to leak in the parking lot.

Police responded to the shopping center at Veterans Memorial Parkway and Highway K shortly before 1:30 p.m.

The tractor trailer hit a light post in the parking lot, police said. The crash caused the big rig to leak a large amount of diesel fuel.

Police deemed the situation dangerous enough to evacuate three businesses in the shopping center: Pantera’s Pizza, Altitude Trampoline Park and Vantage Credit Union. They also asked drivers to avoid the area.

The entire shopping center did not evacuate.

Crews are working to clean up the fuel.

