Olivette animal shelter asks for foster homes amid 190% intake increase

“This is unlike anything we have ever experienced,” the president said.

OLIVETTE, Mo. — An animal shelter in Olivette is asking the community to help adopt and foster pets that are coming to the shelter at an incredible rate.

The Animal Protective Association of Missouri asked for help after animal intake was up 190% over 2022 with no signs of slowing down.

“This is unlike anything we have ever experienced,” said Sarah Javier, president and CEO of the APA in an emailed news release. “And while we are doing all we can to help each animal, this situation is unsustainable.”

APA Olivette took in 100 animals last week and adopted only 73 pets.

The APA asked prospective fosters to visit apamo.org or call 314-645-4610.

The APA also has resources for people who need help to keep their pets including temporary shelter and financial assistance.

If you find a lost dog or cat

If you find a lost pet, the APA shared these steps to take before coming to a shelter: