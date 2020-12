Officers received a call for the accident around 2 p.m. on Wednesday and found an overturned vehicle and a person who had been ejected

ST. LOUIS — Police have confirmed one person died in a crash on I-55 at Loughborough on Wednesday.

Police requested accident reconstruction to determine what happened, but have said they believe it was a one vehicle crash.

