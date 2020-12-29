Police surround home in connection with murder of mother, young daughter on Christmas

Police said the house is surrounded in connection with the Christmas shooting but they don't know if the armed man inside the home is Timothy Brown

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County police have a Velda City home surrounded Tuesday evening after they received a report that the suspect of a shooting that left a mother and her young daughter dead on Christmas may be inside the home.

Police said they surrounded the home on Edison Avenue in Velda City at around 4:30 Tuesday evening to investigate and potentially locate the suspect of the shooting that left Charese Garvin, 28, and her daughter, Alayah Butler, dead in Spanish Lake on Christmas.

A police source told 5 On Your Side's Christine Byers that Timothy Brown — the man charged with killing his ex-girlfriend and her 2-year-old daughter — was inside the home, but a spokesman for the department said it was too early to tell who is inside the home.

The spokesman said the tactical operations unit and special response unit. He said the man inside the home is armed.

Brown was charged with two counts of first-degree murder Monday but has not been taken into custody.

Police said Brown shot and killed Charese Garvin, 28, and her daughter, Alayah Butler, on Friday morning. Police said Brown was Garvin's ex-boyfriend and had previously "threatened that if he could not have Charese Garvin, no one would."

Witnesses said they saw Brown's car in the driveway of Garvin's home on Lakeside Lane at the time of the shooting, and a witness inside the home at the time of the shooting said he shot and killed both victims.

Garvin was a full-time paraprofessional with the Special School District. Paraprofessionals provide instructional, behavioral, and other classroom support.

Jennifer Henry, the Executive Director of Communications for Special School District, provided the following statement:

"All of us at SSD are saddened to learn of the tragic death of Charese Garvin and her daughter. Ms. Garvin joined the SSD family in August 2019, working as a paraprofessional in the Ferguson-Florissant School District. Our thoughts are with her family and her school community during this very difficult time."

A GoFundMe account was created by Garvin's mother to help pay for expenses. Those interested in learning more or contributing should click here.

On Tuesday, CrimeStoppers announced a $10,000 reward for information that leads to his arrest. ThriVe — a nonprofit women's advocacy group that offers no-cost women's health services and material and educational resources — added $3,000 to the reward a short time later. The organization said it was "especially disturbed and distraught" about the case and wanted to help.