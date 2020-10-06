Opioid epidemic hits black men hardest in St. Louis County

Deaths of black men from opioid use jumped 47% in 2019 when compared to 2018

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — There’s a decrease in the overall number of opioid-related deaths in St. Louis County for 2019, but officials noted there’s a troubling trend among the numbers – deaths among black men increased.

Last year, 266 people died because of opioids, compared with 307 in 2018. This was the first year since 2012 in which the number of deaths has gone down. Ninety percent of 2019’s opioid deaths involved fentanyl.

Deaths of black men from opioid use jumped 47% in 2019 when compared to 2018. According to a press release from St. Louis County, black men were the only group to experience an increase in opioid related deaths.

The county said the numbers highlight the widening disparity in opioid-related deaths and indicates that there is a need for “unique, tailored responses.”

“The dramatic jump in opioid-related deaths of African American men is alarming,” said County Executive Dr. Sam Page. “The Department of Public Health is aggressively working on its outreach to our high-risk communities including providing access to Narcan and an education campaign on how to get help. We are committed to doing all we can to fight this epidemic.”

Page said while it is too early to assess the trends in 2020, there is concern that social isolation forced by the coronavirus pandemic is particularly dangerous for anyone who misuses opioids. He said that people who might otherwise use opioids with others, may now use them alone, which could increase the risk of overdose and death before someone can be helped.

St. Louis County’s Department of Public Heath has the ‘Anyone Can’ campaign, which addresses racial disparities in opioid-related deaths. The public awareness campaigned stresses that anyone can get help for a friend or loved one. The campaign spotlights true stories of real St. Louis area residents and how addiction has affected them. For more information, click here

The county provides free doses of Narcan, the medication that reverses opioid overdoses, at its three public health clinics, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, click here

