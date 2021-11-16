A Place to Call Home: Tre’vione

For the past 21 years, A Place to Call Home has introduced you to amazing kids in foster care

ST. LOUIS — Tre'vione's smile lights up any room! You rarely see him without grinning from ear to ear.

He doesn't know a stranger and quickly seeks to learn everything about you. He truly cares about the people in his life.

This fun 14-year-old is also a sports fanatic! He plays basketball and would love to be on a football team.

You can also find Tre'vione outside riding a bike or just enjoying the great outdoors. He wants the opportunity to go hiking in a national forest and experience wilderness camping.

This determined teen has lived without a permanent family for more than five years. As he moves into adulthood, Tre'vione desires and deserves a family to call his own. Someone who will help him navigate high school, be there to cheer him on and a safe place to create amazing memories.

Tre'vione also has a little wish. He would like a new bike and helmet. If you would like more information about granting his little wish or becoming part of his life, please call the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition at 1-800-FOSTER3.

