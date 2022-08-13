Beyond the Backpack preps Normandy students for heading back to school

Free physicals, immunizations, uniforms and more were given to students.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Hundreds of families prepared their students for the upcoming school year by attending the Beyond the Backpack back-to-school event Saturday in Normandy.

Beyond Housing and community partners assisted Normandy Schools to make sure students were ready for the first day of classes on August 22.

"We are excited today," Cheryl Harris, assistant superintendent of student support services said. "This is our kick-off for back-to-school. Coming out of the pandemic, this is our year where we are expecting 100% of our attendance to be in person. We wanted to eliminate any barriers for students attending."

Families could get students physicals and immunizations with the help of Affinia Healthcare. Free backpacks, school supplies, uniforms and shoes were also given out. Students could also get haircuts and eye exams at the event.

Organizers made sure to include some fun and games to keep spirits lively. There was a DJ, petting zoo, ice cream truck and more there to keep families entertained.

"This community cares about you. This school district cares about you. The community cares about you and we want you to be successful," Chris Krehmeyer, president and CEO of Beyond Housing said.