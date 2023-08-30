Changes at Rosati-Kain during first year separate from Archdiocese of St. Louis

"We're not just important to these young women, we're important to the future of the city of St. Louis, said Maggie Sullivan, president of

ST. LOUIS — Students and Staff are back in the classroom at Rosati-Kain Academy, formally known as Rosati-Kain High School.

The new name comes with the school's new independence from the Archdiocese of St. Louis.

Last year, 5 On Your Side reported on the St. Louis Archdiocese’s plan to close Rosati-Kain under the "All Things New" restructuring plan.

Alumnae from across the country started the "Rosati-Kain Forever" initiative, pushing back against the effort to close the school. The community stepped in to support, and now the school is open, operating as an independent academy. But, it’s not without some changes.

Some students now have some access to new classes, like ‘Empower’ and ‘Embody’ for freshmen and sophomores, respectively. The classes link P.E. and health and wellness topics.

Rosati-Kain also has a new new studio space to house these wellness activities.

Principal of Academic Innovation & Student Experience, Dr. Masa Massenburg-Johnson, said there's a new program called "RKA STL Days" that will allow students to go out on learning excursions around St. Louis this year.

New murals and artwork also decorate the halls of the academy.

Rosati-Kain leaders said the school is committed to fostering diversity among its student body and staff. "We have a diverse student body. Back in the 80s, that wasn’t the case. When I was a student here, I never thought in a million years even being here in this role would be a reality. Just the fact that I'm here and students who look like me are here lets you know, representation matters," Johnson said.

President of Rosati-Kain Academy, Dr. Maggie Sullivan, said, "We're not just important to these young women, we're important to the future of the city of St. Louis."

Now that the school is no longer under the authority of Archdiocese, changes to curriculum are discussed and approved by the academy’s president, principal and director of curriculum.

Julie Murphy, Rosati-Kain director of curriculum, field hockey coach and teacher of 22 years, said curriculum decisions are made based on the UNESCO sustainability goals and student and faculty needs.

5 On Your Side asked what feedback academy leadership has received from students. Murphy said students have requested more direct communication with professionals, internship opportunities, and the chance to apply their lessons in real-world scenarios.

Longstanding school traditions aren’t changing, like "service learning" and the "little sister, big sister" program.

These are traditions one mother, who’s an alumna and Rosati-Kain teacher, is proud to see her daughter, a junior at the academy, have the chance to share.

Mary Pat Skouby is a math teacher at the academy and her daughter, Nora Skouby, is a junior at the school. "She felt the same ties, so I was excited that she felt that belonging as I had," Mary Pat said of her daughter.

Nora said to her mother, "It's changed, but it's still the same school that you've always talked about."

"I'm just excited that you get the same feelings and the same growth and legacy and the feeling that you get to do whatever you want to do and the courage to do it," Mary Pat said back.

Both tell us, they couldn’t be happier the doors remain open at Rosati-Kain.

Sullivan said the school still relies on the support of the community to continue to educate St. Louis' young girls.