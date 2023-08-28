Prop S brings critical updates to Francis Howell School District

In 2020, voters passed Prop S, a $244 million bond issue to fund facility needs across the district, at no additional cost to residents.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — 5 On Your Side was live Monday in Francis Howell School District, where students are settling into a new school year.

Francis Howell covers more than 150 square miles in the southeast corner of St. Charles County. It's one of the largest employers in the region with 23 school campuses, 17,000 students and 2,200 employees.

In 2020, voters passed Prop S, a $244 million bond issue to fund critical facility needs across the district at no additional cost to residents. Those needs include updating critical systems like plumbing, HVAC, electrical and improving security by building new entryways.

5 On Your Side on demand