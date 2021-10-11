Donate coats for people in need in the St. Louis area

Join Kurt and Brenda Warner for the Warners' Warm-Up coat drive. There are more than 100 drop-off locations.

ST. LOUIS — Cold temperatures are around the corner and it's time to help children and families in need with coats for the winter.

Kurt and Brenda Warner are hosting a Bi-State coat drive through their First Things First Foundation and Operation Food Search.

There are hundreds of drop-off locations for new and gently used coats. The drive is happening from Oct. 24 to Nov. 6.

Drive-by donations

The drive is kicking off Oct. 24 from noon to 3 p.m. with outdoor drop-off sites at Chick-fil-a restaurants:

Des Peres

11997 Manchester Road

St. Peters

6180 Mid Rivers Mall Drive

South County

4125 Lemay Ferry Road

Fairview Heights

6203 N. Illinois Street

Online donations

Donate online to the First Things First Foundation. A "virtual coat" is $15 and helps a child in need.

Indoor drop-off

If you can't make it on Oct. 24, there are dozens of locations taking donations through Nov. 6. Take your donation inside one of the locations marked with a snowflake on the map.

Operation Food Search will distribute the coats through school social workers, social service agencies and homeless shelters.