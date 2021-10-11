Donate coats for people in need in the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — Cold temperatures are around the corner and it's time to help children and families in need with coats for the winter.
Kurt and Brenda Warner are hosting a Bi-State coat drive through their First Things First Foundation and Operation Food Search.
There are hundreds of drop-off locations for new and gently used coats. The drive is happening from Oct. 24 to Nov. 6.
Drive-by donations
The drive is kicking off Oct. 24 from noon to 3 p.m. with outdoor drop-off sites at Chick-fil-a restaurants:
Des Peres
11997 Manchester Road
St. Peters
6180 Mid Rivers Mall Drive
South County
4125 Lemay Ferry Road
Fairview Heights
6203 N. Illinois Street
Online donations
Donate online to the First Things First Foundation. A "virtual coat" is $15 and helps a child in need.
Indoor drop-off
If you can't make it on Oct. 24, there are dozens of locations taking donations through Nov. 6. Take your donation inside one of the locations marked with a snowflake on the map.
Operation Food Search will distribute the coats through school social workers, social service agencies and homeless shelters.
New and gently used coats of all sizes are needed.