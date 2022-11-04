5 On Your Side named finalist for 2023 duPont-Columbia Award

This is the second RACE special to be recognized nationally this year.

A special produced and aired by 5 On Your Side was named a finalist for a 2023 duPont-Columbia Award on Thursday. The special, RACE: Listen. Learn. Live. Asian American and Pacific Islander Experience in St. Louis is one of only 10 pieces of local journalism recognized this year. Other finalists include national news organizations and podcasts.

RACE aired in October 2021. The show was put together by a variety of newsroom employees:

Michelle Li, host and producer

Sonya Potter, executive producer

Art Holliday, producer

Tram Anh Nguyen, producer

Ahmad Hicks, reporter

Abby Llorico, reporter

PJ Randhawa, reporter

Bill Bennett, editor

Andy Broadway, photographer

Tony Chambers, photographer

Doug Howell, photographer

Randy Schwentker, photographer

Tom Stasiak, photographer

Seven panelists were featured in the show:

Anna Crosslin, former president of the International Institute

Deb Bhatia, founder of Sikhs of STL

Bernie Lee, local restaurant owner

Andy Kim, business consultant and investor

Caroline Fan, founder and president of Missouri Asian American Youth Foundation

Peter Tao, community activist and architect

Qui Tran, restaurant owner

“The Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Award is considered one of the most prestigious journalism awards,” said 5 On Your Side News Director Art Holliday. “It’s a big deal in our industry. Our KSDK news team always strives for excellence, so to have our RACE special considered among the best broadcast and digital journalism in the nation is validation of the highest order.”

This is the second RACE special to be recognized nationally this year. In June, anchor and host Kelly Jackson, executive producer Sonya Potter, and producer Sheila Rice accepted a Gracie Award for the special that focused on Black women and their personal memories and perspectives on race.

The duPont-Columbia Awards were founded in 1942 and honor the best in journalism. The full list of finalists can be found on their website. Winners will be announced during an in-person ceremony in February 2023.

The full special, along with others in the series, can be watched on 5 On Your Side’s YouTube channel.

About 5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side is the NBC affiliate in St. Louis, Missouri and has been a leader in local news, information, and community involvement for more than seven decades. 5 On Your Side is owned by TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA), an innovative media company that owns and operates 64 television stations in 51 markets. To learn more about 5 On Your Side, please visit KSDK.com.