5 On Your Side selected as 2022 Gracie Award winner

ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side has been selected as a 2022 Gracies Award winner for a special that aired last year about race.

The special RACE: Listen. Learn. Live. won in the category for News Program (TV-Local). It aired in February 2021 and focused on Black women who shared their personal memories and perspectives on race. The team of journalists who worked on the project includes Sonya Potter, executive producer; Sheila Rice, producer; Kelly Jackson, producer/host; Morgan Young, reporter; Jasmine Payoute, reporter; Doug Howell, photojournalist; and Bill Bennett, editor.

“After the murder of George Floyd, KSDK committed to producing a series of conversation programs about race,” said Director of Content Carol Fowler. “It was essential to foster understanding about the reasons for the racial divide. Never in my dreams did I expect such a powerful testimony as we heard from this panel of accomplished Black female professionals. Their bravery in sharing their own experiences with racism is enough to move any viewer to tears. It's the highest calling of any news organization to produce such important work.”

“I'm very excited this special is getting national recognition,” said Potter. “Everyone who worked on the project did an amazing job, and I’m proud we were able to help these inspirational women tell their stories.”

The Gracies have recognized achievements by individuals and exemplary programming created by and for women since 1975. The awards are selected by the Board of Directors of the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation. The awards are named after legendary entertainer Gracie Allen, who blazed a trail for women in the early days of television.

