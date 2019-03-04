ST. LOUIS — Today in St. Louis co-anchor Allie Corey has signed a new three-year contract and will continue anchoring alongside Rene Knott weekdays from 5 a.m. until 7 a.m.

Allie joined 5 On Your Side in August 2016. She loves bringing the people of St. Louis the news of the day bright and early and says an overly optimistic attitude helps her get up and moving in the wee hours of the night.

“Being part of the talented journalists at 5 On Your Side has been an honor for the past few years. We have a great team in the morning on Today in St. Louis, and I’m thrilled to be able to continue serving the people in our area alongside my TISL family,” said Allie. “When I first moved to St. Louis almost three years ago, I had no idea what to expect. I quickly fell in love. The people, culture, and pride of this city are incredible, and my husband and I are happy to call this place home.”

“I’m often asked if Allie is as warm and genuine as she appears on television each morning,” said President and General Manager Alicia Elsner. “She is absolutely approachable and authentic. Allie and her colleagues Rene Knott, Anthony Slaughter, Chester Lampkin, and Jennifer Sullivan strive to deliver an energetic, warm, and conversational show each weekday.”

