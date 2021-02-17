Anchor/reporter Michelle Li joins 5 On Your Side

Li is a Missouri native and comes from 5 On Your Side's sister-station in Seattle, KING.

5 On Your Side has hired award-winning anchor and reporter Michelle Li as the station’s newest multi-skilled journalist for 5 On Your Side at 10 p.m. She will also serve as a fill-in anchor.

A Missouri native, Li is a versatile talent who comes to St. Louis from KSDK’s sister-station in Seattle, KING, where she most recently anchored mornings, and was part of the team that initially brought texting technology to KSDK and KING’s parent company, TEGNA.

“I am so excited and humbled to come home to Missouri and work for my dream station,” said Li. “KSDK is a legacy newsroom filled with legendary journalists, and the people of St. Louis are truly some of the best people on Earth. Local journalism matters more than ever, and I can't wait to plant roots, and do my best to make an impact in and outside of the newsroom. For the years we've lived away, we've had to always search for fellow Cardinals fans, toasted ravioli, and provel on pizza. It's gonna be so awesome to be immersed in it now!”

Before working at KING, Li worked at WISC in Madison, Wisconsin; WECT in Wilmington, North Carolina; and KY3 in Springfield, Missouri. In addition to her news experience, she’s also a volunteer content creator for Holt International, an adoption-based website and blog. She is also a member of the Asian American Journalists Association and Junior League.

Throughout her 18 years in broadcast journalism, Li has earned numerous awards, including nine regional Emmy Awards, four national Edward R. Murrow Awards, and

seven regional Murrows. As a Korean adoptee, adoption advocacy is a cause that’s close to her heart, and her work in this area earned her a 2010 Congressional Award for adoption advocacy. She has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from University of Kansas.

“Michelle is an accomplished, award-winning journalist,” said Interim News Director Art Holliday. “She’s a major talent who will be a tremendous addition to the 5 On Your Side team. KSDK is the beneficiary of Michelle’s desire to move back to Missouri and we couldn’t be happier."

Li will move to St. Louis with her husband and 2-year-old son. She begins at 5 On Your Side in early April.

About 5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side is the NBC affiliate in St. Louis, Missouri and has been a leader in local news, information, and community involvement for more than seven decades. 5 On Your Side is owned by TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA), an innovative media company that owns and operates 62 television stations in 51 markets. To learn more about 5 On Your Side, please visit KSDK.com.