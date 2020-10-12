Veteran 5 On Your Side journalist Ryan Dean returns to on-air role

Dean will get back to his roots as a multi-skilled journalist Monday through Friday and serve as Savannah Louie’s co-anchor for the 10 a.m. newscast.

ST. LOUIS — Ryan Dean will move from management to reporter and co-anchor for Today in St. Louis in the new year. The newsroom change was announced today by Director of Content Carol Fowler.

“Over the past several months, Ryan has offered ideas about how he can contribute most directly to our forward momentum. Ryan’s an accomplished multi-skilled journalist, and he pitched returning to what he’s best known for – aggressive newsgathering. Because he was on our air from 2008 through 2019, he is a familiar, trusted face to St. Louis,” said Fowler.

Dean will get back to his roots as a multi-skilled journalist Monday through Friday and serve as Savannah Louie’s co-anchor for the 10 a.m. newscast. He came to 5 On Your Side as a multi-skilled journalist in 2008 and spent most of the next 10 years reporting for Today in St. Louis. He also anchored the noon newscast for several years.

In 2018 Dean moved to the story-telling unit, and in early 2019 was promoted to News Content Director. For the last several months he has worked closely with the Today in St. Louis team, which made him miss reporting and anchoring.

“To me, planning how we cover the news isn’t nearly as rewarding as it is covering the news,” said Dean. “I often tell people to know who they are. If I were to answer that question for myself, I love having my boots on the ground and being in the middle of the story. While the News Content Director role has been rewarding, I miss being on the front lines. I love storytelling, I love breaking news live shots and I love being in the community. The best day at the office for me is running to breaking news, finding the story, scooping the competition, doing multiple adrenaline-filled live shots and working the story to completion.”

Dean’s first day on the air will be Jan. 4. A nationwide search is underway to fill the position he leaves vacant.

